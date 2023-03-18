Guns, bear spray and machete seized in 'high risk' traffic stop: Regina police
A routine traffic stop led to the seizure of an array of weapons by Regina police.
A tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) revealed that multiple officers were involved in a “high risk” traffic stop near Regina.
“A heck of a way to start a Saturday morning,” the tweet read.
According to CTSS, a driver committed a traffic offence and was due to be stopped by police.
Officers learned there were firearms in the vehicle, so a tactical or “high risk” traffic stop was coordinated.
Four members of CTSS as well as officers with White Butte RCMP were involved in the operation.
No injuries were reported.
A sawed-off rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, bear spray and a machete were seized by police.
Charges including unlawful firearm possession, weapon possession and open liquor were laid following the incident.
Police reported that there were five people in the vehicle.
The passengers were a mixture of adults and youth.
