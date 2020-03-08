Guns, drugs seized in Wascana St. police operation
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 10:47AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Six people were arrested after a police operation in the 1000 block of Wascana St. on Saturday evening.
Police say numerous guns and drugs were seized from the residence.
Criminal charges will be handed down as a result of this investigation, but police do not have any further details to release at this time.