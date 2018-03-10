An investigation is underway after a gunshot was fired into a home in Regina on Friday night.

The Regina Police Service says a front window of a home in the 100 block of Ottawa Street was broken around 11:30 p.m. The residents inside were woken up by the noise. Nobody was hurt.

Police searched the area, but did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.