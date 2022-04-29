Gunshots fired in Regina overnight; police investigating

Regina police responded to a report of apparent gunshots in the North Central neighbourhood just after midnight on Friday and are now asking for the public’s help for any information about the incident.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Rae Street for a report of a weapons offence, according to a release from the Regina Police Service.

A person in the area told RPS they heard what sounded like up to six gunshots. Police were not able to get any information after speaking with several people nearby and checking the area. No one reported any injuries.

Anyone with information that can assist the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).