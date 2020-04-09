REGINA -- Habitat for Humanity Regina has made a donation of face masks, filters and painters suits to support workers who may be at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Through the Habitat Regina Re-Store, its also been able to donate home furnishings to the YWCA's new apartments and housing.

"They've been really appreciative and of course there is such a great need it's really wonderful that we were able to provide some assistance to other non-profits who really are working hard on the front-lines," said Kelly Holmes-Binns, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Regina.

The Re-Store closed to the public on March 19th and launched an online store on Facebook the following week.

The store offers contactless payment and pick up at its 1740 Broder St. location.