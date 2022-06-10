Hail buildup on Sask. highways creates hazards for drivers
A thunderstorm created challenges for drivers in southwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday, as hail piled up on the side of highways.
Social media users posted pictures and video showing several inches hail accumulating on roadways, creating a slushy hazard for drivers.
The hail blanketed the ground in some areas, looking almost like snow.
Pictures from the Regina Police Service Combines Traffic Services showed off the conditions along Highway 1 near Grand Coulee, with one car even sliding off the road into the ditch.
