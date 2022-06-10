Hail buildup on Sask. highways creates hazards for drivers

A thunderstorm created challenges for drivers in southwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday, as hail piled up on the side of highways.

Social media users posted pictures and video showing several inches hail accumulating on roadways, creating a slushy hazard for drivers.

Grand Coulee turnoff on hwy1 west of Regina at 415pm CST #skstorm pic.twitter.com/guL2yVzOFH — Eric Stromberg (@Cire605) June 9, 2022

Up to marble size hail in this core near Sovereign #skstorm at 4:07 pm pic.twitter.com/Vo8WreLfRW — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) June 9, 2022

The hail blanketed the ground in some areas, looking almost like snow.

Pictures from the Regina Police Service Combines Traffic Services showed off the conditions along Highway 1 near Grand Coulee, with one car even sliding off the road into the ditch.

Cars were hitting the ditch today. Slow down in bad weather folks! Even in the summer. Excess speed and/or bald tires can lead to hydroplaning which can lead to skidding which can lead to this 👇@reginapolice pic.twitter.com/XURZhQN26F — Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) June 9, 2022

Watch video from Highway 1 near Grand Coulee at the top of this article.