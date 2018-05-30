

A hail storm hammered the city of Moose Jaw on Tuesday night.

Little bit of slow release moisture to go with the rain in Moose Jaw last night!! pic.twitter.com/n5z8PFQ5ag — jeremy smith (@jeremysmith650) May 30, 2018

Residents woke to piles of hail on the roads. In some areas, people were forced to shovel school buses and vehicles out of hail above their ankles.

Good grief. @PrairieSouth bus stuck in a snow bank of hail this morning in Moose Jaw. Thanks to our amazing drivers who get kids safely to school every day! #learningtogether pic.twitter.com/VzUull2Ycg — Prairie South (@PrairieSouth) May 30, 2018