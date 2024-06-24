Hail, wind damage reported in Estevan following province-wide storms

Residents in Saskatchewan’s southeast took to social media to show off the damage caused by Sunday’s province-wide storms.

Central and southern Saskatchewan were host to a plethora of thunderstorm watches and warnings throughout Sunday evening.

According to Environment and Climate Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang, it was clear from the outset that the weekend was going to be active.

“We see these patterns a couple of times a year, we know that they'll bring severe weather. It was a low pressure system that came in from Alberta. It has a warm front, it has a cold front and a whole bunch of warm, moist air associated with it. That was the formula we needed to set off all the severe thunderstorms that we saw.”

The alerts even included a tornado warning for the Rural Municipality of Baildon including Briercrest.

In a weather summary released Monday afternoon, ECCC said a number of possible tornadoes were reported near Radisson, Aberdeen, Gravelbourg, Bayne, and Middle Lake.

Additionally, wind damage was reported in the Carrot River region.

Photos sent to CTV News from the Estevan area show hail the size of golf balls along with buildings damaged by high winds.

The most severe hail and winds were reported in Estevan at around 11:30 p.m. according to ECCC.

The weather service reported golf ball to baseball sized hail were reported in the city – complimented by 113 km/h winds.

“We know that there was severe weather reported all the way from North Battleford, Meadow Lake – all the way across Prince Albert through to the Manitoba border, and then down all the way into southern Saskatchewan as well,” Lang explained.

“I think it was only the southwest got spared.”

Regina was ultimately spared from any severe weather. Lightning strikes and heavy rain could be observed south of the city over the course of the evening.

The last of the thunderstorm alerts were cancelled for the Estevan area at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Hail size in Estevan was reported as significantly larger than loonies and toonies. (Courtesy: Matt Messer)

This photo showing the size of hail Estevan experienced on June 23, 2024. (Submitted)

Damage to a shop was also reported due to the high winds and hail from Sunday's storm. (Courtesy: Treena Hirsch)

The storm was very visible when looking to the south near Regina's Pinkie Road on June 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Lynann Gibson)

Stormy conditions for some led to beautiful sights for others in the province, represented by this full rainbow spotted near Buffalo Pound. (Submitted)

Stormy clouds were noted over top of Cowessess First Nation Sunday evening. (Courtesy: Donna M Lerat)