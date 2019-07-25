

CTV Regina





Wes and Maureen Hutchinson farm near Mossbank, and have dealt with damage following the recent summer storms.

In the 63 years they’ve lived in the area, they say they’ve never seen hail the size of what came down on Wednesday night.

The storm left crops lying down and did plenty of damage to homes and vehicles. The Hutchinson’s just west of the town were some of the hardest hit.

"When it started hitting the wall, i was afraid the windows were maybe going to get broken, it was really loud, but anyway, we're all safe and we've got our roof." Maureen said.

She added that it’s been a trying year for farmers.

"We were in a draught situation in the spring, we thought about we might have to sell our cows or get some alternative feed and then we finally got some rain."

Mark Helland in Mossbank said his truck saw some damage and his garden was left with golf ball sized holes.

"In the garden, you can see where all the hail hit the wet dirt and left some pretty good dents," he said.