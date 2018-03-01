

CTV Regina





The 1700 block of Hamilton Street is open again after an investigation into a suspicious package that was found on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews and an explosives disposal unit were called to the street around 7:20 a.m. and the area was shut off for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The EDU did a scan of the package and determined that it posed no threat to public safety.

From the @ctvregina newsroom: @reginapolice have closed off a portion of Hamilton St after a suspicious package was left on the sidewalk on the 1700 block. A member of RPS just commented to camera operator @Ashley_Scarfe that they were doing x-rays currently. @CTVReginaLive pic.twitter.com/ofn8SeneOc — Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) March 1, 2018

Police have also determined the origin of the package and say no charges will be laid in connection with the incident.

Police remind the public that any activity or packages that look out of place should be reported to police.