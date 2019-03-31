

A group of musical enthusiasts gathered this weekend to take part in a harp making workshop.

For Carrie Ann Norman, the workshop was an educational experience to try to learn more about music.

"I’m hoping this is going to be the one that helps pushes me onto music, to learn music, but at least it's going to sound good no matter what,” said Norman.

Others, like Yvette Beutel, came to the workshop as seasoned musical veterans just trying to add a new instrument to their collection.

“My other harp is portable, but it's bigger, it's 34 strings. This one is a 22 string, so this one will be easier to carry with me,” said Buetel.

The building of the harps is a two day process that includes sanding, staining, gluing and stringing. Each participant gets to choose their own colour to paint their creation, but according to Cecile Denis, the instructor of the workshop, each instrument is unique.

“It's so interesting to me that it's the same pattern that they're using for each kit, but yet each harp sounds just a little bit different,” said Denis.

Once the harps are all complete, everyone got to test out their creation and take them home.

“They each find their voice, and it's a very exciting moment, they get to hear their harp for the first time,” said Denis.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis