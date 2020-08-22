REGINA -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a south Regina Designer Shoe Warehouse several times over the past week while likely infectious, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said the person was at the Harbour Landing store four times between August 14 and 19.

The affected times are:

Friday, August 14 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 – 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, August 17 – 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.Wednesday, August 19 – 12:00 noon to 8:30 p.m.

The SHA is asking anyone who visited the store during these affected times to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and self-isolate if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

Anyone can call HealthLine 811 to get referred for testing.