REGINA -- As temperatures peak in the mid 30s across southern Saskatchewan this week, day time high records have been broken in several communities.

Warren Dean, CTV Regina’s Weather Specialist, said records were broken in nine communities on Monday, including Buffalo Narrows, Last Mountain Lake, Maple Creek, Waskesiu, Watrous, Wynard, Meadow Lake, Lucky Lake and Cypress Hills Provincial Park.

“I’m sure we’ll see more over the next couple of days, as we’re not really going to see any relief with this until the weekend and a little beyond that,” Dean said.

He said it’s not unusual to see temperatures peak this high, especially with the late start of Spring in Saskatchewan this year.

“While it may seem a little late, this is pretty normal,” he said.

AFFECTED BUSINESSES

In Regina, some businesses are being impacted as they try to cope with the heat.

Dutch Growers Home & Garden Centre had to close its doors to the public on Tuesday, saying the temperatures inside their greenhouses were just too high.

“It’s about 50 degrees in there and there’s about 200 per cent humidity,” said general manager Carson Van Duyvendyk. “It just kind of beats you down when you’re in there for more than ten minutes.”

He said keeping everyone safe is their priority.

“It’s just not safe for our staff to work a long eight hour shift, and it’s also not safe for our customers,” he said. “We do have a lot of elderly customers who come in and a lot just can’t handle the heat for an extended period of time.”

When it’s this warm, staff comes in early in the morning to get their watering done, and typically leave around noon.

“It’s just hard to do anything when it’s this hot,” Van Duyvendyk said.

Van Duyvendyk said this isn’t a rare occurrence for the garden centre at this time of year.

Dutch Growers will monitor the temperature over the next few days, and hopes to at least open in the mornings before the heat gets too extreme.