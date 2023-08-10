Harvest 4% complete in Sask., crop report says

Harvest in Saskatchewan is now four per cent complete, according to the latest crop report for the period of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.

That number is ahead of the five-year and 10-year averages of two per cent.

Eleven per cent of harvest progress is complete in the southwest region of the province, and the northeast region just started, with less than one per cent of the crop completed.

Field peas are 22 per cent harvested, lentils are 17 per cent harvested, and harvest is just beginning for oilseeds, such as canola, flax, mustard, and soybeans.

Producers have also been working on taking their winter cereals and pulse crops off this year, with 43 per cent of the fall rye harvest off.

Producers are also busy preparing bins and machinery for harvest, as well as selling cattle, hauling water, and preparing for fall operations.

According to the report, many producers are expressing concerns about field supply this winter and are looking to use grain crops as feed. As well, water quality has been a concern due to the dry conditions.

Crop damage over the past week was mostly due to drought, heat stress, grasshopper, and flea beetle damage.