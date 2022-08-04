Harvest beginning in some parts of Sask.: crop report

Harvest is beginning to get underway in a few fields in west-central and southwest Saskatchewan, according to the latest provincial crop report.

The report said harvest is still about seven to 10 days away in eastern regions, with some crops in that area just now beginning to fill with seed.

Some pastures have also recovered from the drought in 2021 with condition ratings showing immense improvement, thanks to increased rainfall this season.

“Pasture conditions are rated as 16 per cent excellent, 41 per cent good, 25 per cent fair, 12 per cent poor and six per cent very poor,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in a release.

Crop damage for the week of July 26 to Aug. 1 was caused by minor flooding, drought, disease, wind, grasshoppers and hail, the province said.

“Several storms crossed the province over the last week leaving behind some substantial crop damage. Some crops were laid down and lodged by strong winds and heavy rain while others were destroyed by hail,” the province said.

Hail damage was seen from Marengo to east of Lake Diefenbaker.

Rainfall varied across Saskatchewan with the Unity area seeing 53 millimetres (mm), 49 mm was seen in the Briercrest region, 40 mm near Avonlea, 37 mm at Mayfair, 24 mm near Lake Lenore, the Bulyea area saw 17 mm and the Swift Current region nine mm.

“Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 64 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 65 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and 13 per cent very short,” the province said.

Despite the rainfall, the province said topsoil moisture continued to decline slightly this past week.

The full crop report for July 26 to Aug. 1 is available here.

