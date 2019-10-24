REGINA -- Harvest continues to roll along across Saskatchewan, but the weekly crop report says it remains well behind the five-year average.

The report says 83 per cent of crop is now in the bin, up 69 per cent from last week. However, usually 93 per cent of crop is in the bin by this time of year.

Many producers were able to return to the field because of low precipitation days. Many still need more warm, dry and windy days to continue their progress.

Combining is most advanced in the northeastern portion of the province, and least advanced in east-central Saskatchewan.

Many fields are still saturated from excess moisture, the report says. Most crop damage this week was due to lodging, strong winds and frost. Wildlife also continues to damage swathed crops.

The report also says there have been reports of downgrading at the elevator because of sprouting crops. Most crop is tough or damp, and is being placed in aeration bins and grain dryers.