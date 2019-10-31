REGINA -- Despite snowy conditions across the province, producers were able to make progress on their harvest this week.

The weekly crop report shows 90 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, up from 83 per cent last year. Harvest remains behind the five-year average, which is 96 per cent for this time of year.

The west-central and northeastern regions have seen the most progress with 96 per cent of crop combined. Harvest is least advanced in the east-central region at 82 per cent.

Many fields are still suffering from excess moisture. Most crop damage this week is from strong winds and frost.

There has also been significant downgrading of grain in the elevators. Crop is tough or damp and is being placed in grain dryers and aeration bins.