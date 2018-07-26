

CTV Regina





Some producers in Saskatchewan could begin harvesting in the coming weeks, according to the province’s weekly crop report.

The report says pulse and winter cereal fields in drier areas are rapidly drying, meaning harvest could start soon.

Crops are in fair to excellent condition, based on moisture in the area.

Rainfall last week has helped replenish some topsoil, allowing crops to fill in. However, a lot of areas in southern and central Saskatchewan are still very dry and will need significant rainfall to help crops develop.

Livestock producers are haying, but yields are lower than normal for many producers.

Crops were damaged this week by hot temperatures, strong winds, hail, localized flooding and a lack of rain.