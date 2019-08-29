

CTV News Regina





Producers in Saskatchewan were able to harvest another two per cent of crops this week, despite cool wet conditions, according to this week’s crop report.

Six per cent of the crop is now combined, lagging behind the five-year average of 16 per cent.

Eight per cent of crops are now swathed or ready to straight-cut, which is behind the five-year average of 19 per cent.

Fifty-two per cent of fall rye, 43 per cent of winter wheat, 27 per cent of field peas, 25 per cent of lentils, four per cent of the barley, three per cent of durum, two per cent of oats and one per cent of mustard and spring wheat is stored.

Harvest progress is furthest ahead in the southern part of the province, where 12 per cent of crops have been combined. Producers expect harvest to be in full-swing in the coming weeks.

Rain ranged from none to 130mm in the Lipton area.

Pasture conditions are rated at two per cent excellent, 41 per cent good, 39 per cent fair, 14 per cent poor and four per cent very poor.