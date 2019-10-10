Some producers were able to get back into the field in the last week after cold and wet conditions. Fifty-five per cent of the crop is now in the bin, behind the five-year average of 82 per cent for this time of year.

So far, a lot of the crop that has been harvested is tough or damp, and needs to be dried. Producers need warm, dry and windy conditions to return to the field.

Harvest is furthest ahead in the southwest region of the province, where 71 per cent of the crop is combined. The east-central region is furthest behind with 39 per cent.

Seventy-six per cent of barley, 59 per cent of durum, 58 per cent of mustard, 52 per cent of spring wheat, 50 per cent of canary seed and oats, 40 per cent of canola, 39 per cent of chickpeas, 28 per cent of soybeans and nine per cent of flax is now in the bin. An additional 48 per cent of canola and 19 per cent of mustard is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Average crop yield for the province are estimated at 39 bushels per acre for field peas, 1,413 pounds per acre for lentils, 38 bushels per acre for canola, 23 bushels per acre for flax, 40 bushels per acre for durum, 44 bushels per acre for spring wheat and 65 bushels per acre for barley.

The Moosomin area reported 20 mm of rain and the Elfros and Bethune areas received 16 mm.

Crop damage in the last week is a result of strong wind and frost.