Harvest has wrapped up for producers across Saskatchewan.

The province’s final crop report of 2018 shows 99 per cent of the crop is in the bin.

Snow and rain to start the month has delayed harvesting the remaining one per cent of crops, but producers hope to be out on the fields once the weather improves.

Despite poor weather conditions for most of the fall, producers were able to get average to above-average crop quality this year. Crops that were combined before the rain and snow are in the top two grades. Weather factors downgraded some crops combined more recently.

Crop yields vary across the province due to moisture throughout the growing season. Overall yields were on-par with the 10-year average. Some areas had higher than expected yields due to rain later in the season.

Snow and rainfall have also improved topsoil moisture conditions. However, significant moisture is still needed to replenish what was lost through the growing season.

Most livestock producers will have adequate hay, straw and grain heading into the winter. Drier areas of the province may experience feed shortages if the winter season is extended.