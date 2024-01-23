'Has changed dramatically': Deputy Chief Dean Rae reflects on service at last commissioner's meeting

Tuesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting tackled crime statistics from the final days of 2023, as well as marked the final appearance for a certain policing leader.

Statistics for both November and December were discussed.

In November the Regina Police Service (RPS) noted that crimes against people rose by 21 per cent compared to 2022.

Crimes against property went up by 3.3 per cent – marking an increase of 359 incidents compared to 2022.

Notably, vehicle thefts fell by 129 incidents or 17.5 per cent during the month.

December’s statistics remained similar to November. Crimes against individuals increased by 569 incidents – marking a 19 per cent increase from year to date.

This was compared to a 2.9 per cent increase in crimes against property compared to December of 2022.

Vehicle thefts again fell significantly. Compared to December of 2022, auto thefts fell by 179 or 21.3 per cent.

Rae retiring

The meeting marked Deputy Chief Dean Rae’s last appearance at the board, as he’ll be retiring at the end of January.

His retirement will cap off a 34 year career with RPS. Speaking with reporters following the meeting, Rae reflected on the changes he’s seen in the organization and Regina overall.

“I can tell you it was many, many years before we encountered any firearms on our streets. For the most part it was all knives and the old type of fisticuff violence that we used to see,” he explained.

“Today the violence that we kind of see has changed dramatically. Where we see firearms on a daily basis. The nature of drugs in our community have changed dramatically and have gone through a number of renditions over the years.”

The deputy chief added that he’d be more than happy to sit down with former superior, turned radio host, Evan Bray as a guest on his show following his retirement.