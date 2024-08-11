'Having fun': Regina BMX race draws in athletes of all ages

Regina's 13th Avenue BMX hosted the 2024 Sask Cup race over the weekend.

The event brought in athletes aged five all the way up to 50 – united in their shared love of BMX racing.

CTV News spoke with several first time riders on the track to learn exactly what drew them to the unique style of racing.

"I just loved riding my bike. And then one day, my dad told me about this, and I thought, ‘That sounds really cool,’” 11-year-old Sebastian Loomer explained. “I love riding my bike and all the people and everybody being so nice.”

"One day I want to try and become an Olympic athlete," he added.

Many of the young athletes explained that BMX racing was a step up from their regular summer hobby of riding a standard bike.

"It was something I like to do over the summer ... just adds a little bit more thrill,” said nine-year-old Zach Braden.

"I was just on a little pedal bike and I was just wanting to go to the track ... I don't really know how to explain it, it just feels good." said eight-year-old, Jude Rasmussen.

"I like it because it's a very competitive sport ... I feel the muscle getting built up,” Thomas Toupin, also eight, explained.

Twelve year old Dax Farden is also a rookie at the tracks. He said it’s been a great learning experience.

"Even though I usually get last place, it’s my first year,” he said. “I am happy because it's fun, something I enjoy doing ... every time I get better and closer to the pack of riders."

He went on to express how he feels there are benefits that come along with simply participating even if it doesn't end in a win.

"You feel more of like a challenge, and it pushes you to always be better and be better than yourself, and not always better than you could be,” Dax added.

Ivy Decae, 12, was credited by some of her fellow racers for introducing them to the sport.

"Well, I do mountain biking a lot, and my friend Ivy, she got me into it because she said it was really fun. And I watched her and I tried her bike and it was really fun,” Finn Farden, 10.

"I just started and I really love it," Decae said.

There was a noticeable balance between male and female participants at the event. Decae said that she noticed the welcome pattern.

"Actually there's a lot of girls. I was kind of surprised when I joined and it wasn't all boys, so it's nice," she said.

Many of the athletes travel around the province from smaller communities for similar races throughout the summer.

When asked what his favourite part of the sport was, Finn replied:

"Coming to different places and having fun."