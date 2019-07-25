

CTV Regina





Twenty per cent of hay crop has been cut by producers and 25 per cent has been baled or put into silage, according to this week’s crop report.

Hay quality sits around four per cent excellent, 47 per cent good, 32 per cent fair and 17 per cent poor. Yields for hay have been significantly below normal and is expected to be in short supply in several areas.

Average dryland hay yields are currently 0.9 tons per acre for alfalfa, one ton for alfalfa/brome grass, 0.7 tons for other tame hay and 1.7 tons per acre for greenfeed.

Producers have indicated that there will likely not be a second cut of hay this season.

Rainfall in the province ranged from none to 83 mm in the area of Sonningdale.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at three per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and one per cent very short. Topsoil moisture on hay land and pasture is around one per cent surplus, 75 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Seventy-six per cent of fall cereals, 67 per cent of spring cereals, 55 per cent of oilseeds and 69 per cent of pulse crops are at a normal stage for this time of year.

Crop damage is coming as a result of localized flooding, wind, hail and insects. Some pulse crops are facing issues with disease.