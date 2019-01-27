

CTV Regina





Well known Saskatchewan broadcaster John Himpe passed away suddenly on Friday, at the age of 38.

Himpe was well known for his work with RAWLCO Radio, as a morning co-host and show producer for Regina’s CJME radio. He graduated from SAIT’s broadcast news program in Calgary, and moved back to Saskatchewan to begin his career closer to home in Yorkton.

Himpe’s sister Kerri Kawchuk remembers him for his love of broadcasting.

“He had a story to tell,” said Kawchuk. “He just had this love to do radio or broadcasting of media, and that was his dream and he went for it and did it. And he did a really good job at it.”

Himpe loved to adventure, and spent time in 2015 travelling throughout Asia. He documented his trips on his YouTube channel and blog.

“He just wanted to see the world. And he did, he saw a lot of places,” said Kawchuk.

His former co-workers note that Himpe was always a natural when it came to being a broadcaster.

“He was engaging. He was interested in people and that’s probably the thing you can’t teach anyone. John had it,” said Brad Bazin, the program director at GX94/FOX FM in Yorkton.

Based on a report by Alessandra Carneiro