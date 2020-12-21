REGINA -- After suffering frostbite from being abandoned outside Regina, Kevin the kitten is settling into his new home.

The Humane Society said the kitten, who they named Kevin, was found in a dog crate with some dog kibble for him to eat on Nov. 25.

On Dec. 18, Kevin was adopted by his new owner, Mason Gardiner.

Supplied: Mason Gardiner

Christmas is a tough time for Gardiner, whose father passed away six years ago at Christmas, after a battle with cancer.

“I’d like to say that he’s rescued me a little bit too,” Gardiner said. “Because from now on, I won’t really associate these days with sadness, it’s kind of a new little Christmas miracle. His entire story is about him being named Kevin from Home Alone, and I’m home alone as well. So neither of us will be home alone on Christmas.”

Kevin has settled in well at his new home, and is constantly purring and wanting to cuddle. He lost most of his tail and a bit of both ears, but has recovered well.

Gardiner said he had been looking to rescue a cat, and as soon as he saw Kevin’s story he knew he’d found the right one.

When Kevin was found, he was hardly moving.

“Starting to be covered up in snow. He was huddled in a corner trying to stay warm. They tried to revive him a little bit, he wasn’t moving much,” Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Regina Humane Society Bill Thorn told CTV News Regina earlier this month.

“They got him some food and could not get him to eat. So clearly he was in distress and things were not looking good.”

Once in Regina, staff warmed him up, got him to start eating, did an emergency groom to remove matting in his fur and treated wounds.