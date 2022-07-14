'He’s Mario and I’m Luigi': Riders’ running backs forming bond on and off the field

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ running backs Jamal Morrow and Frankie Hickson are building off each other’s successes so far in the 2022 season.

“I know when Frankie comes in he’s going to be ready to rock. He’s been energy, always good vibes, and now he’s actually my roommate. So you know we get to spend a lot of time with each other and build that friendship,” said Morrow.

“He’s a great teammate and even better partner in crime. Everything we do, I said he’s Mario and I’m Luigi,” said Hickson, referencing the classic Nintendo video game characters.

After week five, Morrow leads the league in rushing yards with 335. Teammate Frankie Hickson is in the top five with 216 himself. Hickson took a big jump in the standings after his 63 yard run for his first Canadian Football League (CFL) touchdown in last week’s game.

“People will say you know it doesn’t get better than high school ball because of the camaraderie, it doesn’t get better than college ball because of the ambience. No! A pro touchdown here in Saskatchewan, it’s just different,” said Hickson.

Hickson also garnered some attention for his response of what he would do with the game ball.

“I’m keeping it. I might give it to my mom for like a week but I’m keeping it, it’s mine,” he told TSN’s Sara Orlesky.

Frankie Hickson (Courtesy of the Saskatchewan Roughriders)

It did not take long for Hickson’s mom to respond.

“To my surprise, she had sent me at halftime a picture of fresh baked cookies,” said Hickson. “It’ll go to my mom because if not, she’d probably hurt other people to get the ball. That’s just the type of mom she is, she’s very supportive,” he joked.

But perhaps Jamal Morrow was just as excited for his teammate for the momentous feat.

“He came running over and I wish I could’ve celebrated with him more but honestly I was out of breath (from the run). But he gave me a whole lot of, ‘Good jobs, man,’” said Hickson.

“Whenever the ball comes to us, we just want it and when it gets in our hands we be the most explosive we can be with it,” said Morrow.

Morrow played eight games in the 2021 season with the Roughriders where he recorded nine carries for 41 yards. Now just five games in, he has 62 for 335 and two touchdowns. With a season under his belt, he does try to help the rookie in any way he can.

“I’ve just taken what I’ve learned that’s been passed on to me and give it to him. It’s not much, but I do the best I can,” said Morrow.

The Riders will play in the highly anticipated Touchdown Atlantic game this weekend against the 1-2 Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff is 12:00 p.m. on