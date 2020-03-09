REGINA -- The family of Kaleab Schmidt, who died by suicide almost two years ago, is welcoming recommendations made by a jury following an inquest into the death of the 13-year-old boy.

After two days of deliberations a jury came out with several recommendations.

The first recommendation is for Greenall School and the Prairie Valley School Division to have an investigation protocol for all cases of physical bullying, and racism. All incidents must also be recorded in a central system.

The jury also recommends mediation needs to be done immediately following an incident.

The jury also suggested revisiting the suspension and bullying policy, because it felt sending students home with a suspension doesn’t seem to be as effective as first thought.

“I’m happy with in regards to the school the recommendations to social services to mobile crisis,” said Kaleab’s mother Sandra Barker Schmidt. “Now they have to follow up.”

The jury also recommends the family should continue seeking counselling including anger management for Kaleab’s dad Dean Schmidt, and to try and stay immersed in the ethnic community

As well, the jury suggested social workers from school and the ministry of social services needs to communicate with each other better and refresh staff with Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training routinely.

“We will be reviewing the jury’s recommendations and using their findings to help improve our services to ensure the safety and well-being of Saskatchewan’s vulnerable children and youth,” Natalie Huber with the Ministry of Social Services said, on behalf of the Ministries of Social Services, Health, Education and Justice and Attorney General.

Other recommendations include more training for mobile crisis units and encouraging families who adopt international students to seek therapy.

“He wanted something to help other families in the future to not go through what we have gone through,” Dean said. “He was our Duron Carter. He was our Kobe. He had the whole package. Rest easy my friend, my son Kaleab.”

Both parents says these recommendations are a good step forward so no family will have to go through what they went through again.