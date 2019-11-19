REGINA -- A 46-year-old man is dead after a collision near Yellow Grass.

At around 8:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the Milestone RCMP Detachment, Yellow Grass Fire Department and Weyburn EMS were called to a crash on Highway 39.

A pickup truck heading north collided head on with a refrigerated truck heading south. The two occupants of the southbound truck were not hurt.

The man in the pickup truck was taken by STARS to hospital in Regina where he died of his injuries.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor, and the cause is still under investigation.