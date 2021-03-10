REGINA -- Saskatchewan health officials will be providing details about the province's vaccine booking process, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will present details on online and phone booking systems at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 3 p.m. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the event live.

Last week, Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer, said the launch of the appointment booking system was expected this week.

"For everyone who is waiting to get your shot, and is in the category phase one category we are working to get you vaccinated as quickly as possible," Dr. Shahab said.

Currently, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is using contact lists generated by eHealth to identify people by location and age. They are then contacted by phone based on age and until all available appointments are filled.

The province said it is in the process of developing a central scheduling system for easy access to online bookings. These bookings will eventually take place through the Government of Saskatchewan website.

All adults in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by mid-year, the premier said during a news conference Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said COVID-19 vaccine doses will continue to be distributed by age group, over the next three months.

"This is the most important thing that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect those around us," Moe said.