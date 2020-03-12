HealthLine ringing busy amid COVID-19 concerns in Saskatchewan
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:51AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 11:08AM CST
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. The Alberta government says it is now dealing with a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus and is ramping up testing protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NIAID-RML via AP
REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s HealthLine appears to be overwhelmed, following the announcement of the provinces first presumptive case of COVID-19.
CTV News Regina attempted several calls. Each time the line rang busy, or failed to connect.
This is a developing story, we will have updates as they happen.