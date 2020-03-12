REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s HealthLine appears to be overwhelmed, following the announcement of the provinces first presumptive case of COVID-19.

CTV News Regina attempted several calls. Each time the line rang busy, or failed to connect.

Just called SK Healthline 811 and can’t connect. Calling 811 is one of the main recommendations on the @SaskHealth #covid19Canada emergency preparedness documents. I’m hoping there’s something wrong on my end but whatever it is, someone better sort it out ASAP @CBCSask — Sean Groves (@sean_groves) March 12, 2020

