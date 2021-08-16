REGINA -- Environment Canada issued a heat warning for southern and central Saskatchewan as temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s on Monday.

The extreme heat is more likely to have a greater impact on young children, pregnant people, seniors and people working or exercising outdoors. Hot weather can induce heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada said a cold front is expected to bring cooler weather on Tuesday.

SMOKY SKIES

Special air quality statements have also been issued for much of southern Saskatchewan. Environment Canada said smoke from B.C. wildfires has pushed into the prairies, causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.

The smoke can cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Environment Canada suggests people stay inside if they have breathing difficulties.

Conditions are expected to improve on Tuesday.