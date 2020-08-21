REGINA -- Several southern Saskatchewan communities set heat records on Thursday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the Regina area saw a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 33.9 degrees set in 1961.

The Elbow area saw the highest record set, reaching 35.5 degrees. The Assiniboia area had the second-highest record of the day, hitting 35.3 degrees.

Other communities that set heat records on Thursday include Last Mountain Lake at 33.3 degrees, Lucky Lake at 34.2 degrees and Weyburn at 34.1 degrees.

I sound like a broken record but here are more broken records!



Another 6 new ones yesterday. With cooler air taking over that should do it for this run record breaking heat#skwx #skheat pic.twitter.com/UIPTcRWAII — Warren Dean (@CTVwdean) August 21, 2020

ECCC said these records are derived from historical weather stations in each geographic area.