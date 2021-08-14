REGINA -- A heat warning has been issued for central and southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to climb well into the 30s over the weekend.

Hot weather is expected to continue into early next week, according to an alert from Environment Canada. Temperatures will decline across most of the south by midweek.

Environment Canada said heat warnings are issued when “very high temperatures or humidity conditions” are expected to increase the risk of heat illnesses.

(Source: Environment Canada)

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the alert said.