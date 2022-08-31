Heat warning issued in Regina: Environment Canada

Temperatures in Regina are expected to climb back into the low 30s over the next couple days.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for a large chunk of the province on Wednesday. It said temperatures in Regina will reach 32 C with overnight lows around 16 C over the next two days.

Above normal temperatures are expected throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

“Daytime highs in the low to mid 30s combined with overnight lows in the mid teens will provide little respite from the heat over the next two days,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

A cold front is expected to move through the province on Thursday night and Friday, bringing with it cooler temperatures. The heat is expected to return for the weekend and into early next week.

Warnings were also issued in a number of other areas, with daytime highs of 32 C forecast throughout the south central and southwest parts of the province, and highs of 29 expected in east central Saskatchewan.

Check Environment Canada's website for watches and warnings in your area.

Environment Canada warns that extreme heat affects everyone. It reminds residents to drink plenty of water in the heat, schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day and never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said.

Call HealthLine811 for any health concerns related to heat, including risks, symptoms and precautions.