Heat warnings continue across eastern Sask. with some relief mid week: Environment Canada

Heat warnings remain in effect for much of eastern Saskatchewan on Tuesday with highs into the 30s and humidex values approaching the 40 degree mark.

Environment Canada says a hot and humid air mass continues to bring daytime highs into the low 30s with overnight lows in the upper teens or low 20s.

Temperatures are expected to moderate on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Several temperature records were broken in central and northern Saskatchewan as well on Monday.

Records fell in, Buffalo Narrows where the temperature climbed to 27.6 C edging out the old record of 26.5 C set in 2004, Lucky Lake climbed to 33.1 C beating the old record of 32.2 C set in 1978 and the Southend Reindeer region climbed to 32.5 C beating the old record of 29.5 C set in 1988.

Environment Canada says heat warnings are issued in southern Saskatchewan when the daytime high temperature is 32 degrees or more, the overnight low temperature is 16 degrees or more, or the humidex value exceeds 38 degrees.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued early Tuesday morning for parts of northwestern Saskatchewan including regions north of and south of the Battlefords.

Environment Canada said the thunderstorm risk for Regina is moderate on Tuesday.

Current watches and warnings can be read here.

MONDAY STORM DAMAGE

More severe thunderstorm activity wreaked havoc on parts of the province on Monday as well.

Pictures posted on the Facebook page Saskatchewan Storm Watch showed significant damage in Peerless near Goodsoil, Sask. northwest of Meadow Lake.