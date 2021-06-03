REGINA -- Heat warnings remain in place throughout central and southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to push into the mid-30s in some areas on Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a ridge of high pressure is bringing daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the mid teens through Saturday.

“Temperatures may fall just short of our usual warning criteria in some areas during this hot spell. However, given the added concerns these days with COVID-19 and associated precautionary measures, the warning criteria has been relaxed slightly,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

ECCC is warning of heightened risk from heat for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat warnings are in effect for the entirety of central and southern Saskatchewan on June 3, 2021. (Source: Environment Canada)

If you can’t get away from the heat, keep an eye out for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Environment Canada suggests drinking plenty of water and shading yourself from the sun.

People or pets should not be left inside parked vehicles.

Check the ECCC website for up to date information about weather warnings.