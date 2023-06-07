Heat warnings end for Regina, continue in southeast Sask.

Environment Canada has dropped heat warnings for Regina Wednesday morning as some temperature moderation is expected in the coming days.

Daytime highs are expected to drop below 30 degrees with overnight lows also falling below heat warning criteria, according to Environment Canada’s current forecast.

Heat warnings remain in effect for other parts of southeastern Saskatchewan including the Weyburn, Estevan and the Melville, Yorkton area.

Environment Canada says those areas should see heat warnings end on Thursday, but humidex values will once again exceed 38 degrees on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says heat warnings are issued in southern Saskatchewan when the daytime high temperature is 32 degrees or more, the overnight low temperature is 16 degrees or more, or the humidex value exceeds 38 degrees.

Environment Canada again said the risk for severe thunderstorms will be mainly isolated to southeastern Saskatchewan.

According to a tweet from ECCC Weather Saskatchewan, the risk for severe thunderstorm activity in the southeast will be moderate on Wednesday.