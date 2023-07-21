Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.

Maple Creek, Leader and Shaunavon were all included in the warning.

“Temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 16 degrees Celsius are expected for the next day. This will be a prolonged heat event, with conditions not improving until early next week,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Further east Regina and Moose Jaw are both expected to be in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday as well as into next week.

On Monday Regina is expecting a high of 35 and an overnight low of 19. The record high for that day in the Queen City is 37.8 degrees set in 1931, Environment Canada's website reads.

According to Environment Canada’s website, heat warnings in central and southern Saskatchewan are issued when the daytime high reaches 32 degrees and the overnight low is 16 degrees or more. Heat warnings are also issued when the humidex value surpasses 38 degrees.

According to Environment Canada, the average daytime high for Regina this time of year is 26 degrees, the average low is 12 degrees.

Current watches and warnings can be read here.