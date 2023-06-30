Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.

Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.

Heat warnings are in place for southwest Saskatchewan as well as northern Saskatchewan on Friday.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm watches were issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan including Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. Thunderstorms are developing over portions of southwestern Saskatchewan this [Friday] afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Heat warnings are issued in southern Saskatchewan when the daytime high is expected to be at least 32 degrees combined with an overnight low greater than 16 degrees or when humidex values exceed 38 degrees.

In northern Saskatchewan heat warnings are issued when the daytime high exceeds 29 degrees and the overnight low exceeds 14 degrees or a humidex value greater than 34 degrees is expected.

Curent watches and warnings can be read here.

(Source: Environment Canada)