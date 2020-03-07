REGINA -- One person is in custody after an investigation into "serious domestic assault allegations" at a residence in the 5100 block of Sherwood Dr., according to the Regina Police Service.

Several officers were in the area while the incident was going on well into Saturday afternoon.

Crisis negotiators and the SWAT were also on scene to assist in the investigation.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say criminal charges will likely be handed out, but they will not provide any other details at this time.