Heavy smoke but no injuries reported in central Regina house fire

No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.

Crews from Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to the 1000 block of Rae Street at 6:25 p.m. for reports of a home on fire.

Heavy smoke was witnessed by crews on arrival. However, the service said firefighters were able to control the flames quickly.

Based on a photo of the scene from Regina Fire, large pieces of plywood covered the home’s front window and door.

A search of the residence was completed with crews reporting no injuries.

The fire will be under investigation, according to the service.