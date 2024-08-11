REGINA
Regina

    • Heavy smoke but no injuries reported in central Regina house fire

    Fire crews responded to house fire on the 100 block of Rae Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2024. (Courtesy: Regina fire/X) Fire crews responded to house fire on the 100 block of Rae Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2024. (Courtesy: Regina fire/X)
    Share

    No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.

    Crews from Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to the 1000 block of Rae Street at 6:25 p.m. for reports of a home on fire.

    Heavy smoke was witnessed by crews on arrival. However, the service said firefighters were able to control the flames quickly.

    Based on a photo of the scene from Regina Fire, large pieces of plywood covered the home’s front window and door.

    A search of the residence was completed with crews reporting no injuries.

    The fire will be under investigation, according to the service.

