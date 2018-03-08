On Tuesday evening, a fleet of emergency vehicles responded to a 911 call on Dunnison Crescent where a 12-year-old girl was found buried in the snow, and later died in hospital.

One of the two ambulances on scene got stuck in the snow, it did not affect response time and it was not the ambulance that transported the girl to hospital, but neighbours who saw the emergency vehicle stuck in the snow are raising concerns.

"If [the ambulance] was on the way to save somebody that could have made the difference between them being able to help them in time and not being able to help them in time," said Heather Rittwage, who lives down the street from where the death happened.

The Saskatchewan Health Region confirmed "two Regina EMS ambulances responded to the emergency call, and one was briefly stuck on the street. That ambulance was not carrying nor responding to a patient."

Regardless, the incident was enough for Rittwage and a few other neighbours to pitch in and hire a private contractor to remove the snow on the street.

"They did a really good job on the parts of the street they were able to get to," Rittwage said.

While snow removal is no new issues for Ward 4 City Councillor, Lori Bresciani, she says she plans to bring it up in an upcoming city council meeting.

"I think we always have to look for ways to improve and I know that the snow maintenance policy is coming up...I will be raising some questions about what I have heard from my residents around the timeliness of trying to get the category five streets cleared quicker."

Ken Luciak, Director of Emergency Medical Services, Regina, told CTV News Tuesday's incident wasn't the only time an ambulance was stuck.

"Every ambulance has a shovel and tow hooks, and both supervisor vehicles have tow straps and are full-size 4x4 SUVs," he said in a written statement. "We had one incident during this most-recent snow storm, on Wednesday night, where a unit was stuck and required a tow truck and supervisor to assist."

The City began clearing residential streets on Thursday.

Crews will plow residential streets between 7 a.m.and 5 p.m. every day until complete, about two weeks.