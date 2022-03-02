Heavy snow expected in southern Sask. to end the work week

What’s that saying – “in like a lion, out like a lamb’? Do days three and four of the month count as the start? Well if so, March is coming in like a lion, but we can’t guarantee it will go out like a lamb. Roar!

Heavy snowfall is the story as we head towards the weekend. The weather maker here is a system and associated inverted trough in the U.S. which is bringing lots of moisture and the potential for heavy snow.

It will start to move into the province into the overnight hours tonight through the southwest and will continue to push eastward throughout the day on Thursday. Then accumulations look to ramp up overnight into Friday, with the snow tapering off into Saturday.

Over the last week there was quite a bit of model variation on this system, but today most models started to verify with totals around 20 centimetres very likely over the next couple of days. This means you need to be aware that snow is on the way.

Wind on the other hand doesn’t look to be the biggest concern, with most of southern Sask. looking to top out with gusts around 40-45 kilometres per hour. However, that can still blow some snow around especially in open areas and lead to decreased visibility.

There is also the risk of some wintery mix or freezing rain/drizzle right along the border in the southwest corner. This could impact Rockglen, Assiniboia, Mankota, Eastend-Cypress and Shaunavon, just to give you an idea of the area. That means if you are driving in that region, the highways are likely to be slick. That risk does end overnight into Friday, with snow continuing after.

As always when we are experiencing a winter weather event, make sure you remember that conditions can change quickly and whether you are driving, walking, or just leaving your house, be careful out there. You’ll want to check the highway hotline if you do have any travel plans, but may just want to plan to stay home until the highways have been cleared and are in better condition