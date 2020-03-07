REGINA -- A low pressure system moving in from Alberta is expected to bring some wild weather to Saskatchewan throughout the day Saturday.

Central and North Central areas will see heavy amounts of snow and are under a snowfall warning with 10 to 15 centimetres expected for most spots. Heavier bands of snow will be embedded and could bump totals up to 20 cm in some areas.

Snowfall warnings indicated in green.

Further south near the United States border, there is a chance for freezing rain as cold air undercuts mild Pacific air. The risk for freezing rain is highest near Val Marie and Assiniboia around midnight.

That precipitation is expected to change over into snow and areas further south east will be in the five to eight cm range for snowfall totals.

Wind will gust around 30 to 40 km/h through the duration of the storm and will cause reduced visibility along with drifting snow.

