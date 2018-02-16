

Hours after Canadian pop-rock band Hedley performed in Moose Jaw on Thursday night, the band’s management group has announced it is dropping them in response to sexual misconduct claims.

Watchdog Management and The Feldman Agency issued a one-sentence statement Friday morning, which read: “Given the multiple allegations against Hedley, we have taken the decision to terminate our business relationships with the band, effective immediately.”

The agency indicated it would not be commenting further on Friday.

The band’s performance at the Juno’s next month has also been cancelled.

Their performance in Moose Jaw went ahead despite the controversy, with the manager of Mosaic Place noting the importance of innocence until proven guilty.

Hedley posted a statement on Facebook after the allegations surfaced saying “the recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated”.

With files from CTVNews.ca