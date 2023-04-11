Heed no-parking signs or get towed, City of Regina says as street sweeping starts

Its time for spring cleaning, according to the City of Regina, with street sweeping operations beginning this week.

The city made the announcement in a news release on April 11. Street sweepers have begun cleaning select boulevards and medians.

Beginning April 17, crews will start work on high traffic routes such as Lewvan Drive and Ring Road before moving onto neighbourhoods in the Downtown, Cathedral, General Hospital and Heritage areas.

In May, more residential areas will be covered with further details to be released by the city.

For the first phase of the city wide sweep, vehicles parked in a no-parking zone may be ticketed $120 and towed.

“Watch for No-Parking signs in your neighborhood. Residents are reminded to park off-street on scheduled days to help ensure crews can sweep the entire road,” the release read.

Street sweeping schedules can be found on the City of Regina website.

Residents can also download the city’s Sweep & Plow app for alerts.

“Street sweepers can create dusty conditions that reduce visibility so be sure to give them lots of room,” the release said.

“Slow down and be safe.”