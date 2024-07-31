'Helping them not feel desperate': Complex needs shelter begins operations in Regina

A complex needs shelter is now open in Regina.

The 15 bed pilot project aims to connect individuals in crisis to social services like detox, addictions treatment or even housing opportunities.

Seeing people at their most vulnerable is something Sarah Kozusko and Queen City Wellness Pharmacy are used to.

“The drug crisis is getting worse,” she told CTV News. “The drugs on the street are worse than they’ve ever been.”

“And people’s desperation is higher than ever,” Kozusko added.

The new shelter is a part of the province’s treatment-focused plan to tackle Saskatchewan’s addictions crisis.

Kozusko believes it is a step in the right direction.

“It will fill some gaps,” she said. “And it will help shelter and move resources where they need to be.”

It will be operated by private, third party addictions treatment organization EHN Canada. They operate several detox centres across Canada including a long-term treatment centre in Lumsden, Sask.

However, in order for individuals to access the complex needs facility, they must be dropped of by police.

“We don’t have the training or the facilities to cater [them],” said Regina Police Service (RPS) Chief Farooq Sheikh following the Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

“What we’ve been doing is detaining people and holding them in cells until they’re sobered up and released, but there’s no follow up opportunities,” he added.

Chief Sheikh said the facility’s opening will allow RPS resources to be focused elsewhere and bring people to a place where better help than what police may provide is available.

“It’s an opportunity where they have highly trained people that can support and cater to people’s needs,” he said. “And it frees up police time.”

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Tim McLeod says individuals will be discharged to various community organizations where access to supports may continue.

Each person will have access to which ever supports fit their needs.

“We are trying to eliminate those gaps because we really want to meet people where they are at,” McLeod said. “We don’t want the opportunity for treatment when somebody is ready to receive treatment.”

Kozusko says the shelter’s success could be measured in different ways and looks different for each individual.

She says one goal must stay top of mind.

“It’s helping them not feel desperate,” she said. “It’s helping them feel safe and secure.”

A second 15-bed complex needs shelter will also open in Saskatoon in the near future.