

CTV Regina





Golf prodigy Brooke Henderson putted her way into the history books today as she became the second Canadian ever to win CP Women’s Open, at the Wascana in Regina.

“To hit that shot in and to finally know that it was basically over was incredible,” Henderson said. “And I feel like that was the first time all I day I could really smile and enjoy everything to its fullest.”

Henderson birdied the 18th hole at the CP Womens Open, the shot that claimed the title.

The 20 year-old went into Sundays championship in the lead by just a single stroke. On the final round, she’d birdied nine holes, well on her way to finishing 21 under par.

“To know that I finally did it. To hear the crowd chant my name and sing ‘Oh Canada’, to have my family and my close friends,” Henderson said. “And you know the LPGA tour stars come out and shower me with champagne.”

The win was significant for Henderson and her sister Brittany, as the pair lost both of their grandfathers this year.

"My grandfathers passed away this summer and I really think that they were helping me today,” Henderson said. “I feel like my family has just been through a lot and they've sacrificed so much so that I could be in this position. So I really owe them a lot and I feel like those are some of the first people to thank for sure.”

Henderson is only the fourth Canadian to win an LPGA or PGA event on Canadian soil. The Smiths Falls product will attempt to defend the title next season, when the event moves to her home province of Ontario.

Based ona report b y Claire Hanna