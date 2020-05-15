REGINA -- The second phase of Saskatchewan’s five-phase plan to reopen the economy starts on Tuesday.

Hair stylists, barber shops, massage therapists, farmers’ markets, retail stores and malls will all be open for business starting May 19.

The first phase of reopening the economy began on May 4. Medical services like dentists, optometrists and chiropractors were allowed to open for clients again. Golf courses and drive-in theatres opened Friday as part of the first phase.

The reopening plan remains on hold in La Loche as the area deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Lloydminster delayed phase on for a week due to a localized outbreak. It will proceed with phase two as planned.

Gatherings still need to be capped at a maximum of 10 people under phase two.

These businesses can begin to operate under strict guidelines in phase two:

clothing stores

shoe stores

flower shops

sporting good/adventure stores

vaping supply shops (vaping and consumption of vaping products not permitted in stores)

boats, ATV and snowmobile dealers

gift, book and stationery stores jewelry and accessory stores

toy stores

music, electronic and entertainment stores

pawn shops

thrift stores

travel agencies

marinas

u-pick produce

shopping malls (food courts limited to take-out and delivery only)

hairstylist/barber (may wash, cut, style and chemically alter hair) registered massage therapist

acupuncturist

acupressurist

public markets and farmers’ markets

All businesses will need to follow guidelines laid out in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, including physical distancing measures and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The latest version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan can be read below: